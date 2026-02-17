 
Geo News

Duke of Edinburgh kicks off Milan tour focused on youth

Duke of Edinburgh applauds UK-Italy teamwork ahead of 2026 games

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 17, 2026

Duke of Edinburgh kicks off Milan tour focused on youth
Duke of Edinburgh kicks off Milan tour focused on youth

The Duke of Edinburgh touched down in Milan on February 13, greeted warmly by British Consulate General Kassim Ramji for a two day whirlwind of youth-focused initiatives and sporting inspiration. 

UKinItaly’s Instagram captured highlights of the royal’s visit, offering a glimpse of the action-packed schedule.

During his time in the city, the Duke visited the @lamicocharly Association.

He met young people engaged in everything from study sessions and volleyball to music workshops and gender-equality projects, all designed to empower and inspire.

The itinerary also included discussions with representatives from Fondazione @laureusitalia, exploring how sport can foster personal development.

On Saturday, the Duke toured the Arena Santa Giulia, receiving insights from British architects and engineers from @davidchipperfieldarchitects about the venue’s role in the upcoming Milano-Cortina 2026 Games.

Throughout the visit, the Duke praised the energy and creativity of Italy’s youth while highlighting the positive impact of UK-Italy collaboration in education, sport, and community development.

Queen Camilla reveals her sister's connection to Princess Diana
Queen Camilla reveals her sister's connection to Princess Diana
King Charles holds meeting at Windsor Castle after police take bold action
King Charles holds meeting at Windsor Castle after police take bold action
Prince William ignites global action with special message to India
Prince William ignites global action with special message to India
Sarah Ferguson's latest setback leaves her with nothing
Sarah Ferguson's latest setback leaves her with nothing
King Charles public address on cards as 'do more' calls grow
King Charles public address on cards as 'do more' calls grow
Eco-champion King Charles criticised for silence over rubbish piling up
Eco-champion King Charles criticised for silence over rubbish piling up
Prince Harry takes centre stage in David, Brooklyn Beckham feud
Prince Harry takes centre stage in David, Brooklyn Beckham feud
Archie, Lilibet to make public appearance after Harry, Meghan surprise U-turn
Archie, Lilibet to make public appearance after Harry, Meghan surprise U-turn