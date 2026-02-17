Duke of Edinburgh kicks off Milan tour focused on youth

The Duke of Edinburgh touched down in Milan on February 13, greeted warmly by British Consulate General Kassim Ramji for a two day whirlwind of youth-focused initiatives and sporting inspiration.

UKinItaly’s Instagram captured highlights of the royal’s visit, offering a glimpse of the action-packed schedule.

During his time in the city, the Duke visited the @lamicocharly Association.

He met young people engaged in everything from study sessions and volleyball to music workshops and gender-equality projects, all designed to empower and inspire.

The itinerary also included discussions with representatives from Fondazione @laureusitalia, exploring how sport can foster personal development.

On Saturday, the Duke toured the Arena Santa Giulia, receiving insights from British architects and engineers from @davidchipperfieldarchitects about the venue’s role in the upcoming Milano-Cortina 2026 Games.

Throughout the visit, the Duke praised the energy and creativity of Italy’s youth while highlighting the positive impact of UK-Italy collaboration in education, sport, and community development.