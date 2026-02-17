Andrew’s case of 'huge concern' puts MPs on high alert

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could soon find his past diplomatic duties back in the hot seat as MPs signal they are prepared to examine his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

The chair of the cross-party Business and Trade Committee, Liam Byrne, has made it clear that parliamentary scrutiny remains a live possibility.

Speaking to the BBC, Byrne stressed that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to determining whether the former Duke of York’s official role warrants further examination.

Byrne explained that his priority is ensuring committee members have a full range of options ready when they reconvene.

While careful not to interfere with any active police work, he described the matter as one of “huge concern.”

Ed Davey has argued that the controversy risks eroding trust in public institutions and has called for full openness, including the possibility of a public inquiry.

Meanwhile, Priti Patel has insisted that anyone involved should face appropriate investigation.