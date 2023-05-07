 
Ranbir Kapoor reveals plans of making 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2'

Ye Jawani Hai Deewani is directed by Ayan Mukerji
One of the most talented actors of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor talks about the possibility of a sequel to his most-loved film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir, while talking to Indian Express, revealed that director Ayan Mukerji had an idea regarding the sequel but he then he got occupied with Brahmastra.

The actor quoted: “Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years.”

The Rockstar actor also shared his thoughts on what could be the plot for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani 2.

Ranbir stated: “I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.”

Previously in 2018, the actor also spoke about the plans of making a sequel.

He revealed: “Ayan is on the journey to make Brahmastra, which is very time-consuming. But we have often spoken about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2.”

“He also has an idea for it and he seldom says we should have just done that it would be an easier film. More easier than Brahmastra, because he is going quite crazy, making this film. You never know. Maybe between Brahmastra Part 1 and 2, we get a window of 6 months.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Ye Jawani Hai Deewani released in 2013 that featured Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, reports News 18. 

