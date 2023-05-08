 
Monday May 08, 2023
Brad Pitt buys $5.5M house to live with Ines De Ramon: ‘He wants a fresh start’

File Footage 

Brad Pitt has reportedly added another mansion to his collection of properties where he plans to move in with girlfriend Ines De Ramon.

As per Life & Style, the Babylon star has bought a house worth of $5.5 million in the Los Feliz hillside neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.

The publication claimed that the Hollywood hunk intends to “start fresh” and does not want to live with de Ramon in a home where previously his ex-wife Angelina Jolie resided.

This comes after it was claimed that the lovebirds are “open to taking the next step” months after they were first romantically linked together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles last year.

"Brad wants a fresh start with Ines, which is why he bought a new $5.5 million love nest," the insider said. "It’s the perfect place for them to start their life together."

The Fight Club star "fell in love with the house just as he’s fallen in love with Ines," the source said, before adding that “things are moving pretty quickly” for the couple.

“But neither Brad nor Ines sees any need to hold back," the insider shared.

Ines De Ramon has already met some of Brad Pitt’s family members via Zoom meeting, however, it is not clear if she has met his kids, he shares with Jolie.

As for what some close family members of the actor think about the jewelry designer, the insider said they are "looking forward to getting to know her more," hinting that they have approved of Pitt’s romance with de Ramon.

