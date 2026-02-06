 
About Brad Pitt's 'iconic' return in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

Brad Pitt wins Academy Award for his role Cliff Booth in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Geo News Digital Desk
February 06, 2026

About Brad Pitt’s iconic return in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel
About Brad Pitt’s 'iconic' return in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

Elizabeth Debicki is spilling the beans on working with Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel.

Discussing the Oscar winner, who delivered what she called an “iconic” performance in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Debicki, 35, shared what it was like shooting alongside him.

“And I loved working with Brad,” she says with a grin. “In his absolutely iconic role, yeah, it was a joy… I was very, very happy on that job.”

For the unversed, Pitt, 62, reprises his role as Cliff Booth from the 2019 original.

Booth is a loyal, laid-back, and highly skilled stuntman, best friend, and driver for actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio).

It is pertinent to note that Angelina Jolie’s ex husband earned the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role.

The sequel, directed by David Fincher, sees the Fight Club star return as Booth, alongside Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Carla Gugino as Quentin Tarantino wrote the script.

The Aussie actress also shared insights about the filming. “I absolutely loved it,” she told People during the January 24 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie Wicker.

“We shot it for nearly six months in L.A., and I just adored, adored working with David. I just love him to pieces,” Debicki said, referring to Fincher. The rave view is surely matched by her admiration for Pitt as well.

