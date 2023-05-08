Sushmita Sen reveals she almost missed '1994 Miss India' because of Aishwarya Rai

Sushmita Sen withdrew her name from Miss India 1994

Sushmita Sen, who won Miss India title in 1994, revealed that she was not willing to take part in that competition after because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

An old video has been circulating on Reddit where Sushmita revealed that she was not willing to compete against the extremely beautiful Aishwarya therefore she withdrew her Miss India form from the contest.

In the video, the Main Hoon Na star further revealed that her mother scolded her for doing so. She was the one who encouraged Sushmita to participate in the beauty pageant.

So, she went back the next day to participate in the contest where she emerged as a winner in 1994 and made India proud.

During the interview, the 47-years old actress also unveiled 25 other girls had also stepped back from the competition because of Aishwarya.

Sushmita’s great win was a result of a tie breaker round in which she was asked about her personal preferences in clothing and about the textile heritage of India. To answer the questions, she gave credit to Mahatma Gandhi’s promotion of Khadi that becmae the basis of India’s textile legacy.

In 1994, the actress also won the title of Miss Universe and became the first Indian to win a global beauty pageant, reports News 18.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen is currently busy shooting for her upcoming web-series Aarya 3.