Dwayne The Rock's alleged kidnapping scandal making headlines

Renowned wrestler-cum-actor Dwayne Douglas Johnson, who widely recognised as The Rock, has been trending on social media over his alleged "kidnapping scandal".

Last month, rumours began circulating online that he American film producer, actor and former professional wrestler was involved in a $3 billion kidnapping lawsuit.

The allegations have caused a media firestorm, with many speculating on the motive behind such a heinous act.



The world of sports never expected to be hit with a multi-billion dollar lawsuit. Unfortunately, several athletes and actors have been accused of plotting a kidnap.

According to The Celeb Post, former WWE and TNA Impact Wrestling star, Trenesha Biggers, whose real name is Rhaka Khan, came forward a few months ago and listed several identifiable names under a kidnapping case. And the names that were dragged by Biggers are quite shocking.

One of the biggest individuals pulled into this case is former fellow wrestler, Dwayne Johnson.

Fans of the former wrestler, as per the outlet, have expressed shock and disbelief at the allegations.



Celebrities, throughout their professional careers, are often involved in scandals. Some can move on and keep being successful, while others struggle to find work or try to stay out of the public eye.



The Rock began his career as a professional wrestler in the late 1990s, competing in the WWF (World Wrestling Federation). He became famous quickly and was one of the most popular wrestlers ever. After eight years of wrestling, The Rock transitioned to acting, quickly making a name for himself in Hollywood.

His first debut film role was in The Mummy Returns, where he played the Scorpion King. Since then, he has starred in several blockbuster movies, such as the Fast and Furious franchise, Moana, and Jumanji.

He has won several People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards, and Teen Choice Awards, among others. He has also been nominated for several prestigious awards, including Golden Globe and Emmy Awards.