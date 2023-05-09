Shekhar Kapur talks about suffering from 'Dyslexia'

Shekhar Kapur is the director of film 'What's Love Got To Do With It'

Director Shekhar Kapur recently shared, through his twitter handle, about suffering from Dyslexia.

Kapur, who often keeps updating fans about his personal life and lessons that he learnt, has yet again shared another major chapter of his life.

Taking it to his Instagram, What’s Love Got To Do With It director tweeted: “Lessons of Life: I’m completely dyslexic. And finding more and more artists poets musicians suffer from dyslexia too. Are you?"

"With #AI I’ve developed a love for visual mathematics, but in school developed a hatred for Maths…of course! With #dyslexia numbers made little sense."

Fans are praising Kapur for sharing this life update and also for spreading awareness about the same. One of the fans wrote: “Kudos for awareness and converting into Unfathomable creativity with rare sensitivity!"

Moreover, netizens also came forward to share their personal experiences "I'm not dyslexic but Jamie is. But I have a developmental language disability so it affects me in a lot of things. I'm not sure what all AI is but definitely had some support at school”, wrote a fan.

One more social media user commented: "I am too...not an artist or poet but certainly dyslexic! I have however always loved Mathematics.”

Kapur, 77 also spoke about his condition in 2018. He revealed: “Lessons of Life : I am completely dyslexic and have intense ADD. I don’t know what else! Thank God there were no special schools for kids like me when I was growing up. They would have beaten out all the rebellion in me. Certainly would not have made any films. Or been creative."

On the professional font, Shekhar Kapur is famous for directing the super hit film Mr India. His last directorial film What’s Love Got To Do With It released in January 2023 that featured Emma Thompson, Lily James, Oliver Chris, Shabana Azmi and Sajal Aly in lead roles, reports Times Now.