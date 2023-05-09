Govt denies reports of torture on Imran Khan during arrest

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing the press conference in Islamabad on May 9, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive

Sanaullah says Imran Khan arrested for causing damage to national treasury.

"No sort of torture was inflicted on PTI chairman," security czar says.

Imran Khan used NAB against others while he was in power: Khawaja Asif.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday categorically denied reports of inflicting torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his arrest by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader said: "Imran Khan did not ensure his appearance despite several notices. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him for causing damage to the national treasury.

"No sort of torture was inflicted on him [Khan}," the interior minister wrote on his official handle.

Later, while speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, Sanaullah reiterated that no one was subjected to torture at the time of the deposed PM's arrest, saying that the PTI chief's security personnel had inflicted violence.

"The Rangers did not break the windows, they were broken during the chaotic situation," he added.

Speaking on the arrest, Sanaullah said that Khan was taken into custody according to the law. "NAB is an independent institution and the government has neither its control over it nor did it try to."



He said that NAB was conducting an inquiry against the former prime minister. "It was necessary to investigate Imran Khan on NAB's notice and that it was not a political victimisation against him."

The security czar also said that the PTI chairman tried to resist at the time of his arrest and the party lawyers obstructed the legal procedures.

Khan, Sanaullah said, was making corruption cases against his political opponents at the time he was himself involved in corruption.

Rangers ‘tortured’ Imran Khan

Earlier, Khan’s lawyer Barrister Ali Gohar told media persons that the Rangers personnel “tortured” the PTI chairman during the arrest.



“Imran Khan was hit on the head and his injured leg,” he claimed.

Gohar added that he and Ali Bukhari were present with the PTI chief at the time of the arrest.

“Rangers broke through the glass and entered the diary branch,” Advocate Gohar further said, adding the law enforcers broke IHC’s main gate before ransacking the high court office.

'Law to take its course'

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan used NAB against others while he was in power, referring to later's prime ministership from 2018 to 2022.

"People were arrested on his demands and they were tortured to satisfy this ladla's ego. Even daughters and sisters were detained by NAB. Only law will take its course now as it is not subject to anyone," wrote the defence minister.

Imran Khan's arrest

Earlier today, the former premier was arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) acting on NAB's warrant.

The PTI chairman was arrested as part of the NAB’s investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

The Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi.

Khan's dramatic arrest, in which paramilitary troops had to break several doors, jump through smashed windows, and scuffle with PTI supporters and lawyers to reach the legally beleaguered firebrand politician, has sparked protests across the country.

Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan confirmed the development and said that the situation was under control.

According to Geo News, the PTI chairman was in the IHC's biometric verification department when he was nabbed by security personnel. The NAB officials had arrest warrants.

Khan’s warrants were issued on May 1 by NAB chairman Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad Butt.

As per details, Khan was booked under Section 9A of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999.