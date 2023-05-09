 
Tuesday May 09, 2023
Kim Seon Ho from ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ makes generous birthday donation

He chose to sponsor this specific cause after taking a fan poll
Korean actor Kim Seon Ho from Hometown Cha Cha Cha makes a hefty donation to children seeking to leave foster care. The Korean Red Cross revealed the news of the donation on May 8th.

The actor has given around $75, 700 from the funds gained from his fan meeting to the Korean youth. He chose to sponsor this specific cause after taking a fan poll and ultimately chose the Korean Red Cross after finding out about the initiatives that they’ve taken.

He commented on the donation, saying: “This donation was made by fans. Thank you to the fans who are always with me. I hope this [donation] will be of some help to young people who have to stand alone.”

The chairman of the Korean Red Cross also gave a comment, adding: “Every year, about 2,500 young people are aged out of the foster care system and have to stand alone in the world, and in the past 3 years, around 20 of these young people committed suicide due to social apathy. We hope that young people who are experiencing psychological and economical difficulties will be able to stand on their own as members of the social community through our residential and emotional support programs.”

