Kim Kardashian is happy to be 'curious' baby Psalm's mother

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her youngest son's birthday with a sweet note.



Turning to her Instagram this week, the 42-year-old penned a love for her 'smart' and 'curious' toddler.

She wrote: "Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm. I’m just so happy you chose me to be your mommy. You teach me so much every day. I can’t wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs lol."

Kim then added: "Thank you so much @nataliehalcro for throwing the cutest party for my baby and @hausofelementsla for the amazing event design and production."



This comes after Kim confessed to E! that Pslam is similar to her late father Robert Kardashian.

“Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnate,”



“So my whole family, all the time, thinks its my dad and is just so emotional and close to him,” Kim said of Psalm.



“He’s left-handed, like my dad,” Kim told E! “So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. I want to believe it!”

