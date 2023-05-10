Prince Harry returns to US ‘pretty angry’, claims royal expert

Royal expert Tom Bower has claimed that Prince Harry went back to US ‘pretty angry’ following King Charles coronation.



Prince Harry attended the coronation without his family—wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan remained in California to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.

Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight, Tom Bower said, “I think Harry went back pretty angry.

“What really worries me is that the royal family is now a moving target, a soft touch.”

He further said Prince Harry was angry because the Duke was expecting the royal family to “apologise” to him.

The royal author also dubbed Meghan Markle’s recent outing on King Charles coronation day a “stunt.”

Meanwhile, according to some media reports Prince Harry is preparing to visit UK in June for a privacy trial.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is also expected to join her husband Prince Harry on the next visit.