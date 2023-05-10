 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry returns to US ‘pretty angry’, claims royal expert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 10, 2023

Prince Harry returns to US ‘pretty angry’, claims royal expert
Prince Harry returns to US ‘pretty angry’, claims royal expert

Royal expert Tom Bower has claimed that Prince Harry went back to US ‘pretty angry’ following King Charles coronation.

Prince Harry attended the coronation without his family—wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan remained in California to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.

Speaking on Dan Wootton Tonight, Tom Bower said, “I think Harry went back pretty angry.

“What really worries me is that the royal family is now a moving target, a soft touch.”

He further said Prince Harry was angry because the Duke was expecting the royal family to “apologise” to him.

The royal author also dubbed Meghan Markle’s recent outing on King Charles coronation day a “stunt.”

Meanwhile, according to some media reports Prince Harry is preparing to visit UK in June for a privacy trial.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is also expected to join her husband Prince Harry on the next visit.

More From Royals:

Prince William receives backlash for suggesting King Charles is too old and fragile

Prince William receives backlash for suggesting King Charles is too old and fragile

Prince Harry ‘approaching middle age with no pension pot, no health insurance’ video

Prince Harry ‘approaching middle age with no pension pot, no health insurance’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried they may have to call Prince George 'King' one day?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worried they may have to call Prince George 'King' one day?
Kate Middleton ‘Harry’s last hope' with King Charles

Kate Middleton ‘Harry’s last hope' with King Charles
Prince William’s bond with father King Charles came ‘late’ but ‘won’t be broken’ video

Prince William’s bond with father King Charles came ‘late’ but ‘won’t be broken’
King Charles’ Coronation ‘grim reaper’ identity unveiled

King Charles’ Coronation ‘grim reaper’ identity unveiled

Camilla forced Charles to banish Harry, Meghan from kingdom before coronation video

Camilla forced Charles to banish Harry, Meghan from kingdom before coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘sidebar’ to the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be ‘sidebar’ to the royal family
Kate Middleton thinks ‘enough time’s lapsed’: ‘Need to make up now’ video

Kate Middleton thinks ‘enough time’s lapsed’: ‘Need to make up now’
Prince Harry to return to UK next month, Meghan Markle likely to join him

Prince Harry to return to UK next month, Meghan Markle likely to join him
Meghan Markle advised against contacting estranged father Thomas Markle video

Meghan Markle advised against contacting estranged father Thomas Markle
Prince Harry had ‘very sad’ trip as Waleses ‘soaked up’ cheers at Coronation video

Prince Harry had ‘very sad’ trip as Waleses ‘soaked up’ cheers at Coronation