Prince Edward makes statement as he honours royal legacy: ‘extraordinary'

Prince Edward appears to be unfazed by the ongoing debate about his spot in the line of succession as he continues with the mission entrusted to him.

Following the ascension of the Charles to the throne, the newly-crowned King had bestowed the Duke of Edinburgh title, an honour that belonged to their late father, and all the charities to Edward.

Edward did not only graciously accept it but has worked hard on maintaining the standards, especially the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

As the award marked its 70 years, Edward made a statement acknowledging the importance it holds to this day.

“It seems extraordinary, you know, the Award’s been around for 70 years,” he said. “People perpetually say, well, is it still relevant? And actually, it’s becoming more relevant by the year.”

He continued, “I mean the actual framework hasn’t changed at all, but because young people choose activities that’s constantly changing and evolving all the time, and so they’re changing it.”

He stressed that they themselves don’t change it but it is the young people doing it, “which is great”.

“In this increasingly technological world, the importance of human skills, the emotional intelligence and the confidence and the ability to make the right decisions,” he added.

“These sorts of skills are even more important today. It’s the same message coming from all the employers, you know, how do we do this? We want this. And what the DofE is saying is, well actually, we can.”

The update comes as royal experts argue that it has been unfair to Prince Edward and Princess Anne, who have been bumped down in the line of succession because Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his two daughters remain in it.

They believe that Edward and Anne are more deserving of it due to their work.