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Prince William steps in for King Charles as Palace shares major update

Kensington Palace gives royal fans a peek into Prince William's work dairy
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 19, 2026

Prince William steps in for King Charles as Palace shares major update
Prince William steps in for King Charles as Palace shares major update

Prince William breaks cover to perform an important royal task after Meghan Markle unexpectedly includes King Charles in her Prince Harry wedding anniversary tribute.

On May 19, Kensington Palace shared that the Prince of Wales is honouring "brilliant individuals" at Windsor Castle.

On Behalf of his father, King Charles, William held an investiture at Windsor Castle today.

Prince William steps in for King Charles as Palace shares major update

It was the future monarch's 5th investiture in 2026, and the 20th of the Royal Family in 2026.

Previously, the monarch held 3 times, and his sister, The Princess Royal, held 12 times.

Prince William pictured giving major honours to Cynthia Echeumuna-Erivo (Cynthia Erivo), Miss Sadia Kabeya and Mr Matthew Lucas (Matt Lucas).

Cynthia Erivo, widely known for her role in Wicked, has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire. Her efforts in the field of music and drama have been recognised.

The new Member of the Order of the British Empire is Sadia Kabeya for her services to rugby union football.

Matt Lucas, actor, comedian and Writer, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. He was awarded for his services to drama.

Prince William steps in for King Charles as Palace shares major update

This major update about Prince William came after Meghan left fans in pleasant shock with a King Charles photo while publicly marking her eighth wedding anniversary with Prince Harry.

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