Diana's brother releases heartwarming photos on Prince Harry's big day

Dianan's brother releases stunning photos on Prince Harry's big day

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared details of his life-changing decision on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 8th wedding anniversary.

He delighted fans with an update on his marriage to archaeologist and podcast co-host Cat Jarman.

William and Harry's uncle began a new chapter of his life in the desert as he tied the knot in a private Arizona wedding on May 15, nearly five months after finalising his divorce from third wife Karen Spencer.

Turning to his official Instagram, the 61-year-old revealed interesting details about his decision to choose an unexpected vanue for his wedding, sharing stunning photos of himself with his new wife.

He wrote: "5 May 2026 - the happiest day ever."

Earl Spencer added: "A very close friend said to me, months ago: The thing about Cat is, she’d want to be with you if you lived in a hut.

"Little did I know she’d also be happy to marry me in a desert."

Their nupitials appeared to take place near Sedona’s iconic Cathedral Rock. Spencer and Jarman’s relationship became public amid his contentious split from Karen Spencer, later sparking a legal battle involving Jarman’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Earlier, the newlywed issued a statement: “We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection. Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”