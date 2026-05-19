King Charles Buckingham Palace stunt sparks reaction from Idris Elba

The British monarch, King Charles, has left legendary actor Idris Elba stunned with his unexpected Buckingham Palace move.

Elba could not stop himself from reacting to the King's unforgettable gesture during his recent interaction, excitedly sharing the experience at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Amazon MGM Studios movie, 'Masters Of The Universe'.

The monarch ,77, DJ'd alongside Elba at an event celebrating 50 years of The King's Trust.

He shared his experince with PEOPLE on Monday, May 18. The 53-year-old said hitting the DJ decks with King Charles was “amazing.”

Touching upon the Thursday's event, Elba said, “It was the 50th year of The King's Trust, who I work with sometimes. One of our programs."

He continued: "The King's Trust, we had this DJ that I trained. He'd done one of my courses, and he was DJing. King Charles came over and he wanted to do a back-to-back, so he got on.”

After joking that his brush with royalty was “alright,” the actor corrected himself that it was unforgettable.

And just a few days after the musical moment, Charles was once again back behind the DJ decks during a visit to the Aviva Studios in the northern English city of Manchester.

While the Luther star didn't join King Charles for this outing, 22-year-old Christian St. Louis taught him to mix music on a turntable.

“I got genuine energy from him; he didn't seem like he was being forced to be here,” St. Louis told the ouitlet.

“He seemed like he wanted to be here. He is a lot more quiet, a lot more composed than I imagined. I got granddad vibes. He gives me that kind of energy,” he added.