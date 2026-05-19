Prince William special message steals attention on Harry, Meghan big day

Prince William shares special message on Harry, Meghan big day

Prince William returned to the spotlight with an exciting message on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated eight years of marriage.

On May 19, the TV and radio host Amanda Holden made a big announcement about the future King's appearance on their show with a cheeky warning.

Amanda and her co-host Jamie Theakston shared the delightful news of going live with the Prince of Wales from the Isles of Scilly on Heart Breakfast this coming Friday.

In a video clip shared on their official YouTube page, they first played an audio-recorded message by Prince William, in which he invited Amanda and Jamie to join him as he unveils meaningful projects.

King Charles' son said, "Hi Jamie and Amanda, I’m heading down to the Isles of Scilly, off the coast of Cornwall, on Friday, to see some of the terrific work going on there to support the local community.

"I’m also opening the new wing of the hospital in St Mary’s, which will be a fantastic moment."

William said that he is very much looking forward to being a part of Heart Breakfast on Friday.

On his message, Amanda left delighted and expressed her excitement for the upcoming royal meeting.

She also warned William, stating, "Everything's going to be live on Global Player, our brand new YouTube channel, and of course on Instagram. So, no swearing, Your Royal Highness."

It is to be noted here that Prince William's new outing was confirmed amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's anniversary celebrations.

Meghan dropped several unseen photos from her and Harry's wedding day, but it appears that the Prince of Wales stole the spotlight with a new announcement.