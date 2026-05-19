Prince William, Kate plan fresh strategy as Harry, Meghan return looms

The Prince of Wales haven’t spoken to his brother since the last time they met in 2022 at the funeral of their grandmother. Moreover, Catherine, who had once been a strong mediator between the brothers, has given up on Harry.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales are unhappy about the changes, they are putting their attention to the task at hand. The future Queen, who undertook her first solo trip after her cancer journey, rather be focussed on planning her next overseas visit while working out a “blueprint” for her three children.

According to woman&home royal correspondent, Emma Shacklock, Princess Kate has learned her lesson from her visit in Reggio Emilia and how she can manage her future engagements and making sure the children are not ignored.

“I think this trip is interesting because it’s definitely a blueprint for the future because it’s a two-day trip and it ticked off a lot of her interest points,” Emma explained, noting that William and Catherine together have not been on a tour since long.

Royal expert Emily Andrews suggested that the couple could take “two or three European trips” or come together to visit a Commonwealth country. Or they could divide and take on trips solo.

Emily said that this way George, Charlotte and Louis would have a parent with them as the other performs duties.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl also cited royal aides who said that when an engagement is planned, the first thing William and Kate do is look for the itinerary to see how it works for them “as a family”.

Hence, the new blueprint could be very much in the works regardless of the King’s decision to bring the Sussexes back into the royal fold.