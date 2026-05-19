Royal family issues Queen's health update: 'Engagement cancelled'

The royal family released a statement to update worried fans about Queen Margrethe's health condition.

According to the press release, Prince Frederik X's mother is discharged from the hospital, but her upcoming engagement is cancelled to prioritise her health.

The statement reads, "Her Majesty Queen Margrethe has been discharged from Rigshospitalet today and is returning to Fredensborg Palace.

"Queen Margrethe also wishes to thank you for the many kind thoughts and greetings that have been sent to Her Majesty."

It has been revealed in a message that the royal figure has been advised to remain calm. Therefore, her appearance at the Pantomime Theatre on Saturday, May 23, is cancelled.

For the unversed, Queen Margrethe underwent an angioplasty procedure last week. Since then, she has been hospitalised.

Fans have been sending prayers for the Queen's quick recovery.