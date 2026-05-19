Princess Kate secretly deals with new challenge after health battle

Princess Kate has been slowly easing back into her royal duties after the difficult two years she had to endure given her cancer battle.

Even though Catherine was in remission after nine-month treatment, she has candidly shared how there are good days and bad days when it comes to recovery. She has also stressed that things are never the same afterwards even if you feel your best.

The future Queen went on her first solo overseas tour earlier this month, marking her full-fledged return to royal duties. However, it also seemed to have opened doors to a new challenge concerning her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.

She explained that her “mum guilt” is a new obstacle she has to face now that she is back to work.

“She packed a lot into her two days, and this is increasingly the pattern of royal visits: short, sharp and busy. Maximum impact in a minimum number of days,” Bond said of Catherine’s visit to Reggio Emilio.

“And that suits any working mum. We all suffer mum guilt, and Catherine is no exception. I think she’ll continue to prioritise her children’s needs for many years to come.”

For mothers everywhere, this is a constant challenge. Even with all the privileges, Kate and William have always been hands-on parents, which is why they feel te dilemma so deeply.

The children are now old enough to understand that their parents have "very important" jobs as the next King and Queen, but there is a bitter reality at the end of it.

Not only does Kate fear missing out on milestone moments of her children, there is no retirement age for her role. Once they ascend to the throne, it is a lifelong committment, unlike any other job position.

Hence, the mum guilt is stronger for the Princess of Wales.