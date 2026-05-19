Meghan Markle sparks controversy with her latest speech

Meghan Markle, who's busy in celebrating her 8 years of marriage with Prince Harry, has come under fire for allegedly ruining her own rules.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of taking help from AI during her lates public appearance while issuing warning about the dangers of artificial intelligence.

She allegedly appeared to have been written her own speech using AI tools.

The 44-year-old made a solo trip to Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial alongside World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

However, critics claimed Prince Archioe and Princess Lilibet's mother's speech resembled machine-generated writing.

During the event, hosted ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly, she delivered an emotional address about the dangers posed by social media algorithms and advancing AI technology.

But shortly afterward, she received backlash for allegedly using AI detection software and large language model analysis tools to prepare her speech.

Some critics are convinced it carried the hallmarks of AI-assisted drafting, whether that came directly from Meghan herself or from advisers helping craft the speech.

What many people find "deeply ironic" is that the entire appearance centered on warning about the dangers of rapidly evolving technology and artificial intelligence potentially harming society, while critics are now accusing the speech itself of sounding algorithmically generated.

"Fairly or unfairly, that contradiction has become a major talking point online," a source claimed to Radar.