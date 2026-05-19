Meghan Markel does not seem to be pausing her and Harry's big day celebrations, offering more gimpses of joy that feel both intimate and enduring.

The Ducheess of sussex turned to her official Instagram to share more photos alongside an heartcapturing video of the Duke of Sussex surprising her with a cake and a playful penguin statue as a memorable gift.

The former actress was over the moon as she unveiled the private moments that prefectly described their bond and relationship for her fans.

In a story on her official Instagram, the Duchess showed her husband singing 'happy anniversary' in their kitchen and handing her a lemon elderflower cake with four candles.

Archie and Lilibet can also be heard excitedly singing in the background before shouting 'blow it out'.

Harry, dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue polo shirt, appears to ensure Meghan that he won't let her shine and smile fade or dim ever.

Meghan let her true words come out for him, saying: 'I love you'.

The Sussexes celebrated their eight wedding anniversary with their children in a way that will stand as an example of true love story of a couple who have sacrificed much for each other.

The video explains the warmth of family life and the kind of love that lingers long after the candles are blown out.

They tied the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a lavish ceremony attended by Sir David Beckham, George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey in 2018.

Harry gifted her a statue showing two penguins arm in arm to mark their special day. The present is a nod to when they wore penguin costumes at their engagement party.

The former actress can be heard screeching as she unwraps the penguin statue while Harry giggles in the background. 'Oh my God,' Meghan reacts, before reading a card written by Harry and addressed to 'the one and only'.

She also posted a picture of her and Harry locking lips in their kitchen before showcasing a selfie were they dressed in penguin onesies.