 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Egypt REJECTS Netflix's Cleopatra, orders its version

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Egypt REJECTS Netflixs Cleopatra, orders its version
Egypt REJECTS Netflix's Cleopatra, orders its version

Egypt is going forward with its version of Queen Cleopatra after Netflix released a controversial docu-series depicting the Pharaonic ruler as Black.

According to Variety, Al Wathaeqya channel, part of Egypt’s state-affiliated United Media Services, is working to produce a top-quality documentary about the Egyptian ruler, which, as they claimed based on “utmost levels” of research and accuracy."

“Starting as usual in all documentary production sector and documentary channel work, there are working sessions currently being held with a number of specialists in history, archaeology, and anthropology; to subject research related to the subject of the film and its image to the highest levels of research and scrutiny,” the channel said.

Born in Alexandria in 69 BC, Cleopatra's lineage, including her mother’s race, is best not known, leading to her skin being contested.

Earlier, an Egyptian lawyer sued Netflix's new documentary on Cleopatra for 'blackwashing' the queen.

According to Egypt Independent, the lawyer moved to take serious action against the documentary makers and ban the streaming service in Egypt following the release of the documentary’s trailer.

Mahmoud al-Semary alleges Afrocentrism is promoted instead of Egyptian history in the documentary.

The attorney dubbed the upcoming program on the historical figure as a “crime” and slammed Netflix’s management team for “forgery.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Poulter shares 'mistaken identity' incident

Will Poulter shares 'mistaken identity' incident
Hilary Duff becomes 'follower' of Gwyneth Paltrow diet

Hilary Duff becomes 'follower' of Gwyneth Paltrow diet
Cillian Murphy takes umbrage at 'being photographed'

Cillian Murphy takes umbrage at 'being photographed'
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Nick Jonas dating history

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Nick Jonas dating history
Shakira 'reacts' to Tom Cruise romance rumours

Shakira 'reacts' to Tom Cruise romance rumours
Scott Baio set to bid farewell to California

Scott Baio set to bid farewell to California

Shakira's fans urge Tom Cruise to 'stay away from her'

Shakira's fans urge Tom Cruise to 'stay away from her'
Tom Sandoval's 'guilt' worn off on Ariana Madix's betrayal?

Tom Sandoval's 'guilt' worn off on Ariana Madix's betrayal?
Lionel Richie dismisses plastic surgery rumours amid online backlash

Lionel Richie dismisses plastic surgery rumours amid online backlash
Kanye West snubbed from son's birthday party?

Kanye West snubbed from son's birthday party?
'Beetlejuice 2': Film starring Michael Keaton to release in September 2024

'Beetlejuice 2': Film starring Michael Keaton to release in September 2024
'Vikings' actress who played Lagertha visits Ukraine

'Vikings' actress who played Lagertha visits Ukraine