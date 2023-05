A car is seen burning along a road as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan block a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has denied involvement in the recent incidents of violence amid the protests against the arrest of its chairman, Imran Khan, saying that the statement by Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) lacked the realisation of situation on the ground.



PTI's rebuttal comes a day after the hard-hitting statement by the military's media wing, where it termed May 9, the day clashes and protests ensued, a "black chapter in history".