 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Christopher Nolan recounts how he got Cillian Murphy cast on 'Batman Begins'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 11, 2023

Christopher Nolan recounts how he got Cillian Murphy cast on Batman Begins
Christopher Nolan recounts how he got Cillian Murphy cast on 'Batman Begins

Before collaborating on Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan and Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy worked together on Batman Begins.

During a conversation with EW Christopher Nolan recounted how he got Cillian Murphy hired for the role of ‘Scarecrow’ in the DC blockbuster.

Murphy was seeking the role of the superhero, although he admits he didn’t feel like he was ‘right’ for the character.

“It felt to me that it was correct and right that it should be Christian Bale for that part. But I remember the buzz of trying on the suit and being directed by you. Those tests were high production values,” said Murphy.

Nolan confessed he also knew Cillian Murphy was not going to end up playing Batman. But the director was convinced he wanted the Irish actor on the film.

“I think both of us knew that you weren’t going to wind up playing Batman. But I really wanted to get on set with you, I wanted to get you on film,” Nolan said.

“We did those screen tests very elaborately, on 35mm, with a little set. There was just an electric atmosphere in the crew when you started to perform.”¬¬

Nolan set up a screen test comprising two scenes, and summoned the executives to watch Cillian Murphy perform; leading to unanimous agreement on inducting Murphy.

“We did two scenes — there was a Bruce Wayne scene and a Batman scene — and I made sure that executives came down and watched what you were doing on set. Everybody was so excited by watching you perform that when I then said to them, ‘Okay, Christian Bale is Batman, but what about Cillian to play Scarecrow?’ there was no dissent. All the previous Batman villains had been played by huge movie stars: Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Carrey, that kind of thing. That was a big leap for them and it really was purely on the basis of that test. So that’s how you got to play Scarecrow.”

Murphy played Scarecrow in Batman Begins, an unethical psychopharmacologist who works as the Chief Administrator of Arkham Asylum. He abuses his position as Dr. Jonathan Crane to further Ra's al Ghul’s (Liam Neeson) evil agenda, endangering the entire Gotham City.

The iconic actor and director duo worked on several other projects together including, Inception Dunkirk and now Oppenheimer, which hits the screens on July 21.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé officially begins her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in Sweden

Beyoncé officially begins her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ in Sweden
Halle Bailey talks ‘perfecting’ Ariel hair flip: ‘Was a lot of hair on my head’

Halle Bailey talks ‘perfecting’ Ariel hair flip: ‘Was a lot of hair on my head’
Mindy Kaling breaks down workout efforts: ‘I try not to tune into it’

Mindy Kaling breaks down workout efforts: ‘I try not to tune into it’
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby son’s name finally revealed

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby son’s name finally revealed
Tori Spelling talks ‘constant sickness’ amid mold infection

Tori Spelling talks ‘constant sickness’ amid mold infection
‘Freaky Friday’ sequel to bring back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

‘Freaky Friday’ sequel to bring back Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Egypt REJECTS Netflix's Cleopatra, orders its version

Egypt REJECTS Netflix's Cleopatra, orders its version
Will Poulter shares 'mistaken identity' incident

Will Poulter shares 'mistaken identity' incident
Hilary Duff becomes 'follower' of Gwyneth Paltrow diet

Hilary Duff becomes 'follower' of Gwyneth Paltrow diet
Cillian Murphy takes umbrage at 'being photographed'

Cillian Murphy takes umbrage at 'being photographed'
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Nick Jonas dating history

Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Nick Jonas dating history
Shakira 'reacts' to Tom Cruise romance rumours

Shakira 'reacts' to Tom Cruise romance rumours