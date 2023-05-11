 
Royals
Thursday May 11, 2023
‘Future King’ Prince George completely ‘stranded on his own’

‘Future King’ Prince George completely ‘stranded on his own’

Experts fear Prince George may wind up ‘completely stranded on his own’ by the time he becomes King.

This warning and admission has been brought to light by royal journalist Angela Mollard.

She started by pointing out how “Some of the official portraits following the 1953 Coronation and it is striking how many young royal children surrounded Queen Elizabeth. The atmosphere is youthful and confident - quite a contrast with what we see right now.”

“The political pressure on today's monarchy is very different, of course. But there are real dangers on both sides of the argument.”

“As the Waleses lean into their new roles and elevated status they’ll be mindful of who will support Prince George when he, in turn, becomes monarch. Will Charlotte and Louis be allies and working royals as the Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh are to the King? Or will this redacted royal family leave our future King stranded on his own?”

