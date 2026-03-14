Beatrice, Eugenie urged to take bold step: 'No titles, perks'

Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have been urged to make a bold decision on their royal titles after their parents fall from grace.

The York sisters, who are putting on a brave face during their public outings, have been advised to quietly drop royal titles and lose all perks.

After Andrew's downfall, a royal expert urged Beatrice and Eugenie to reconsider theirs.

The presence of their names in the files does not indicate any wrongdoing, but many are calling for answers on whether the royal sisters knew anything about Andrew and their mother, Sarah Ferguson's dealings with the convicted sex offender.

Jennie Bond weighed in on the situation, saying it could be time for the York sisters to leave their royal titles behind in their private and working lives.

"I don’t think either of them has ever flaunted their titles, but there’s obviously a huge cachet in some circles about being called a Princess. A title like that opens doors and sets up connections, which both Beatrice and Eugenie have used to their advantage," the former BBC royal correspondent told the Mirror.

Both women retain princess and HRH titles, and are allowed to rent homes in prestigious royal palaces.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor no longer holds any royal titles after being stripped of them by the King.

The expert went on, "There’s nothing wrong in that, but now that their father has been stripped of his titles and their mother can no longer use hers, they might like to quietly drop the use of theirs.

"I don’t see the need for them to renounce them publicly, but it might be prudent to sever links with the York name — now so very tarnished —and just use their married names."

Jennie believes whatever happens, Beatrice and Eugenie's titles will remain but they should keep their "heads down".

According to the expert, the monarch has made final decision on the two sisters' royal future, saying: "I can’t see the King stripping them of their titles — unless they become implicated in some sort of abuse of their status, of which there is no evidence at present."