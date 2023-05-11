 
Thursday May 11, 2023
Diane Keaton reminisces her surprise appearance in Justin Bieber’s music video Ghost

Diane Keaton has recently expressed her surprise over her appearance in Justin Bieber’s 2021 music video for his single, Ghost.

In a new interview with Metro, the Annie Hall star said, “I couldn’t believe it when Justin asked me to appear in his video.”

In a music video, Diane was seen playing Baby hit-maker’s grandmother as the two of them grieved the loss of the actress’ fictional husband.

While talking about music video, the 77-year-old stated, “This was like one of those things that happens [and] you’re going, ‘I’m what?’”

Diane explained, “It was so much fun, it couldn’t have been more fun. I can’t believe it. I still can’t believe it.”

The actress mentioned that she “didn’t even know” Justin before filming this video.

“No, I hadn’t been a fan,” she confessed.

Diane disclosed, “I didn’t even know him. I knew the music a little and I liked the music, but I wasn’t a fan exactly – so you know, I don’t have music pouring in my ears all the time.”

“I don’t know why me; I still don’t understand. I don’t know how, but I loved it,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diane will be next seen in Book Club: The Next Chapter alongside Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen. 

The movie is slated to release in theatres on May 12. 

