Thursday May 11, 2023
Andrew Tate takes veiled jibe at King Charles, wants Kate Middleton to be Queen

Andrew Tate has taken a veiled-jibe at King Charles III, saying he wants Kate Middleton to be Queen of England.

The British-American influencer took to social media to share his thoughts about the coronation of King Charles III.

The 36-year-old had initially tweeted a meme of his face superimposed over the body of Charles during the monarch-making ceremony Saturday.

Tate, who became notorious for expressing misogynistic sentiments online, clarified that he was just joking and that they should instead make Kate Middleton the de facto leader of England.

"On a serious note I respect the monarchy I just wanna skip the king and let kate be queen she has Ice cold G vibes," declared Tate, per New York Post.

The tweet comes a month after Tate and his brother were released from prison in Romania and placed under house arrest, as investigation continues over his alleged involvement in trafficking and organized crime.

