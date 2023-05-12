 
Friday May 12, 2023
Ali Fazal to attend international premiere of 'Fast X' with star cast in Rome

Friday May 12, 2023

Ali Fazal gets special invite to attend the international premiere of 'Fast X' with Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa

Indian actor Ali Fazal, who played a vital role in Fast and Furious 7, will be attending the international premiere of the 10th installment of the film in Rome along with the star cast.

According to reports, Ali is going to join actors Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa at the premiere. The actor has been especially invited to attend the premiere due to his involvement in one of the sequels.

The Mirzapur actor expressed his feelings, said: “I am thrilled to be attending the international premiere of Fast X in Rome, and it is an honour to have been invited as part of my past involvement with the franchise. This is where it all began for me when it comes to my work globally, and I am grateful for the opportunities that this franchise has given me.”

“I am excited to reunite with the cast and crew, and I look forward to seeing what’s in store this time of the action magic that they have created.”

Ali, 36, has not only made himself a prominent actor in Bollywood, but he has also impressed audience internationally with his phenomenal acting skills by starring in many Hollywood films like Victoria and Abdul and Death on the Nile.

At present, the actor is all set to fly off to the USA to promote his next international project Kandahar along with Gerard Butler.

In Bollywood, Ali Fazal will be next seen in Metro In Dino, reports Times Now. 

