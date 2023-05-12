 
Friday May 12, 2023
Prince Harry looks ‘lonely, depressed’ like a ‘part of him is missing’

A commentator has sparked a massive debate surrounding the ‘guts’ it must have taken Prince Harry to attend the Coronation when a ‘part of him felt missing’.

An editor for The Independent, Victoria Richards, issued these claims and revelations.

She believes “while the Duke of Sussex walked into the venue with his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, and their respective partners, he could not have looked more lonely.”

“We all know what it’s like to have to go to a ‘big event’ (a wedding, a family party, a birthday) without your other half – you feel like a part of you is missing. And I’m sure we can all imagine what it would feel like to be without the one person who makes us feel bolstered, bold and confident at a once-in-a-lifetime event – at the same time as your own brother has his wife and children by his side.”

