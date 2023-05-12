Who is Johnny Depp's new girlfriend?

Months after winning defamation case against former wife Amber Heard, it was reported Johnny Depp started dating attorney Joelle Rich.



People.com reported in September that "They are dating but it's not serious."

Two months later, reports emerged that the pair had split.

Depp and Joelle Rich originally worked together during his 2020 U.K. libel trial, when the actor sued a British newspaper for calling him a "wife-beater."

Rich was not on Depp's legal team for his subsequent Virginia defamation trial against Heard.

Citing sources, the publication reported that while Rich was married while dating Depp, she was estranged from her husband.

According to PEOPLE, Depp isn't the only big name Rich has represented. Her firm previously represented Meghan Markle in a case against the publishers of the Mail on Sunday in 2021.

After their split, the "Enemy of the State" actor has not been romantically linked to anyone.