'GMA3' hosts land Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes spot on 'good chemistry'

Saturday May 13, 2023
GMA3 has revealed the permanent faces of the show, leaving Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's affair behind.

DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim would lead the show, with insiders telling Entertainment Tonight that the replacement is "no surprise."

The pair bagged the show through their "overall chemistry, good rapport with one another, and general likability, not only amongst the audience watching but among staff across ABC News," which landed them the job, as per insiders.

Pilgrim started as a New York-based correspondent for the network in 2015 and climbed the ladder to lead the daytime talk show on the weekends since 2018.

"Eva has always been kind and dedicated to her work and a staple at ABC for more than seven years, so it's no surprise she would be selected to lead GMA3 into a new era," the insider added.

Meanwhile, DeMarco left KCBS-TV anchoring job in L.A. for ABC News in 2022.

The insider said he has "risen to the challenge and stepped up to the plate over the past few months, essentially uprooting his life in L.A. to make a move to NYC, and that did not go unnoticed."

"He's charming, has charisma, and seems to get along well with Eva. It's a new era for GMA3," the source added.

Previously, Madix and Holmes's illicit affair rocked the showbiz industry, leading ABC News to cut ties with the anchors.

Recently, the power-couple are seeking a show for themselves by pitching it on their 'intense chemistry.'

However, the pair are reportedly not received any positive response from various networks about their pitch.

