 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals she does not believe in fighting for top slot

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 13, 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her acting debut in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa
Nushrratt Bharuccha made her acting debut in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa'

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who made her acting debut with Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006, revealed she does not really believe in fighting for top slot.

Nushrratt said that she has been degraded by filmmakers at some point in her career. She has been told that she won’t look good on posters.

“I have been told that you won’t look good on posters. Imagine, are they making films or just posters? You can never sell a film only on poster value. So yes, I do hear a lot of these lingos and languages and this is why maybe I like working with new people.”

She went on to say, “They can make Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ki Sweety… and kill it. I think at the end of the day if your work backs you, all these myths can be broken.”

The actress has been a part of many prominent films like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Ram Setu, Selfiee and Dream Girl.

Workd wise, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced from the second part of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl this time. While talking about the same, the actress was disheartened but still says that she will cheer up for entire team when Dream Girl 2 finally comes out, reports Pinkvilla.  

More From Showbiz:

‘Pani Da Bulbula’ famed singer Yaqoob Atif passes away

‘Pani Da Bulbula’ famed singer Yaqoob Atif passes away
Internet down in Pakistan: What request did Hareem Shah make to Maryam Nawaz?

Internet down in Pakistan: What request did Hareem Shah make to Maryam Nawaz?
Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador for Gucci

Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador for Gucci
Manoj Bajpayee admits being extremely critical of his own work

Manoj Bajpayee admits being extremely critical of his own work
Ali Fazal to attend international premiere of 'Fast X' with star cast in Rome

Ali Fazal to attend international premiere of 'Fast X' with star cast in Rome
Priyanka Chopra expected to attend cousin Parineeti's engagement in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra expected to attend cousin Parineeti's engagement in Delhi
Deepika Padukone features on 'Time magazine' cover as 'The global star'

Deepika Padukone features on 'Time magazine' cover as 'The global star'
Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' to release on THIS big festival

Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' to release on THIS big festival
Sonakshi Sinha opens up on playing 'subservient' roles in her career

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on playing 'subservient' roles in her career
Salman Khan to feature in brother Sohail Khan's next project?

Salman Khan to feature in brother Sohail Khan's next project?
Gauahar Khan welcomes baby 'boy' with husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan welcomes baby 'boy' with husband Zaid Darbar
Andrew Tate reacts to SC's verdict on Imran Khan's arrest

Andrew Tate reacts to SC's verdict on Imran Khan's arrest