Huma Qureshi believes 'Indian actors have major role in the cinema of West'

Huma Qureshi credits Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra for paving a way for Indian cinema in the West

Huma Qureshi has shared her views over Indian cinema’s representation in the west.

According to Qureshi, Indian representation is getting better day by day at the international stage especially after some of the projects made it to the Oscars.

“Indian cinema has captured the imagination of the west for a long time now. But what’s applause worthy and should be celebrated is the fact that a Telugu film (RRR) which celebrates the true spirit of commercial Indian cinema has won the Oscar for Best Original Song and other important recognitions in the US this year", she added.

“That’s not all, The Elephant Whisperers hit it out of the park by winning the Best Documentary Short Film Oscar. As an Indian and as a member of the Indian film fraternity, I felt proud because we had been recognized in two completely different genres."

The Double XL actor gave credit to Indian actors Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra for playing a major role in paving a way for the Indian cinema to be recognized globally, reports Hindustan Times.

She added: “Top actors from the Hindi film industry including Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra have featured in films backed by top studios and directed by some of the most celebrated names in the west. Their journeys are inspiring and they have clearly been able to break the stereotypes associated with Indian actors.”

Huma Qureshi rose to fame with film Gangs of Wasseypur 2. Later, she starred in several hit films like Badlapur, Monica O My Darling, Jolly LLB, Dedh Ishqiya and more.