Royals
Saturday May 13, 2023
By
Deutsche Welle

Prince Harry a 'technical hell' for King Charles

By
Deutsche Welle

Saturday May 13, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry is a ‘big hell’ for King Charles, and also simultaneously serves as the ‘single biggest source of revenue.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and accusations.

She started the chat by wondering, “I wonder how a newly crowned King and Queen recovers from a coronation? Long Island Iced Teas in industrial quantities? Lomi Lomi massages followed by a whole lot of sitting down? Long contemplative walks through private woodlands about the size of Luxembourg?”

"As some poor souls were tasked with taking down the battalion of flags across London this week, Charles and Queen Camilla were at the family’s Norfolk weekender Sandringham enjoying some much needed R & R.”

“So, let’s all hope here that whatever the couple has been up to, it has done the trick and that right now His Majesty is as relaxed as one of his subjects on an all inclusive Malaga mini break because things could be about to get, what’s the technical term … hellish for His Majesty.”

“Do I even need to waste the time telling you that the cause of this new mess for the King is none other than Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and currently the London legal world’s single biggest source of revenue?”

