King Charles 'poised' to hand over throne to Prince William: 'Situation is desperate'

King Charles has reportedly made his mind to finally abdicate the throne for his elder son Prince William amid his ongoing cancer battle.

According to a report by the Radar Online, cancer is eating the monarch alive and he wants to transfer his royal duties to Prince William as soon as possible.

The source claimed, “King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown’s business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.”

The royal insider went on saying, “His cancer is eating him alive. He’s very frail. The situation is desperate.”

The fresh claims came days after King Charles apparently honoured his elder son Prince William as he spoke of the thousand years of shared history and culture between the people of Britain and France during his speech at Windsor Castle to welcome French President.

During his speech, King Charles mentioned his elder son William while sharing the history of Windsor Castle.

The palace shared the speech of the King which reads, “It is with very great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle on the occasion of this State Visit; the first that I have hosted here at Windsor since my Accession.”

He said, “The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor – and your sometime countryman – William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070. It remains the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.”

“So it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, The Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William’s name, has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors,” the King said about Prince William.