Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release statement after shocking claims about their royal marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a statement after a royal expert claimed the duchess used Harry as 'stepping stone to fame and fortune.'

Royal expert Phil Dampier has also alleged that Prince William was skeptical about Meghan entering the royal family.

Following these claims, Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation released a major update on its website.

The update was shared with caption, “Safety By Design Wins: AI Moratorium Blocked.”

It says, “The Archewell Foundation believes the technology in our families’ lives should be safe by design. Safety by design is an approach to child online safety that prioritizes accountability, user empowerment, and transparency.”

The statement further says, “Around the world, young people, parents, and advocates are building a better online world by doing the hard work of pushing for tech accountability and innovation developed with safety in mind.

“The Archewell Foundation is committed to uplifting their wins.”

They further updated this week, the Archewell Foundation uplifts Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grantees, many of whom were influential in the recent Senate vote to remove a 10-year AI Moratorium, which would strip states authorities to act on “AI: removing protections for child safety, deepfake regulation”, and more.

“Their work highlights a need to keep young people at the table where decisions are being made about technology that will shape their futures and all our lives,” it added.