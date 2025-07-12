Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis future titles revealed

Prince George will get seven new titles when his father Prince William becomes King after King Charles.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George will one day become the Prince of Wales besides receiving other titles.

According to a report by the Daily Express, Prince George will become the 28th Prince of Wales, a title currently held by William - and his grandfather King Charles before when his father becomes King.

The future Prince of Wales will also automatically take on the Duke of Cornwall title.

Prince George, as the eldest son of Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, will also gain the titles of Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland.

Prince George’s sister Princess Charlotte could be eligible to inherit the Princess Royal title when William becomes King.

Their younger brother Prince Louis could also one day become the Duke of York if it is vacant at the time when he decides to marry.

The report explains that the dukedom - which is currently held by Prince Andrew - is typically held by the second eldest son of the monarch.

The titles for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been revealed amid reports King Charles is 'poised' to hand over throne to Prince William over his deteriorating health.