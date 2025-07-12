 
Prince William shares exciting news after Kate Middleton skipped annual polo match

Kate Middleton last attended the polo match with Prince William in July 2023

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 12, 2025

Prince William has shared an exciting news after his wife Kate Middleton skipped his charity polo match on Friday.

Kate was absent from the charity polo match 2025 that took place at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor and raised money for various charities and causes.

Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince William, released the future king’s photos from the annual polo match.

The palace says, “Taking part in the Royal Charity Polo Cup to raise over £1 million pounds for charity.

“Now in its 14th year, the match continues to support organisations carrying out vital work across the UK and beyond.”

The Prince further added, “Gratitude goes to all who make this event possible year after year, we’ve now raised over £14 million.”

Prince William also revealed the names of the charities this year’s funds will be shared between.

The Prince of Wales, in another post, shared a video from the event with caption “Raising money for some incredible charities.”

Last year, Kate Middleton also missed the match as she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Kate Middleton last attended the polo match in July 2023, where she supported her husband Prince William from the sidelines.

