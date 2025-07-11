Prince William kept on edge as he attended iconic Wimbledon match

Prince William watched his first Wimbledon match at the age of 9, seated alongside his mother, Princess Diana, in the Royal Box.

The iconic match between Steffi Graf and Gabriela Sabatini in the Ladies' Singles Final captivated the future king and his mother.

Recently, pictures from this memorable event have resurfaced on fan pages, showcasing the nail-biting moments that kept Diana and her eldest son on the edge of their seats.

However, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have been noticeably absent from Wimbledon this year.

Meanwhile, other members of the royal family have made appearances at the tournament. Queen Camilla, Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton, Princess Beatrice, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of Gloucester, have all been spotted attending different matches.

Interestingly, Prince William was recently spotted in Switzerland, where he supported England's women's football team.



