Kate Middleton skips Prince William's key event amid 'really difficult' post cancer life

Kate Middleton skips Prince William's important event after dazzling during French state visit

Kate Middleton skipped Prince William's key royal event just days after she was seen welcoming the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife for their state visit.

On July 11, the Princess of Wales, 43, didn’t join William for his Royal Charity Polo Cup 2025 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor.

The Royal Charity Polo Cup is held annually and raises fundraises for charities that the Waleses are passionate about.

This comes after the Princess had a busy week. On July 8, she dressed up to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to the U.K. for their three-day state visit.

The Waleses were there when the president and his wife descended from their plane and joined them on a carriage ride to Windsor.

Later, Kate stunned in a red gown and a tiara for the state banquet at Windsor Castle.

Princess Kate has been making a steady return to public-facing duties after her cancer treatment came to an end.

Last week, she opened up about transitioning to a post-cancer lifestyle.

She said, "You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult."

"You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to," she admitted.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time...and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be," Kate Middleton explained. "But the reality is you go through hard times."