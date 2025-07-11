Prince William kicks of polo cup as Kate Middleton skips match

 
Prince William is enjoying a polo match on Friday to support charities he’s passionate about.

William, the Prince of Wales, 43, competed in the Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club on July 11.

The father-of-three enjoyed his favorite summer activity in a blue jersey with the number 4. He was photographed playing the game against the backdrop of Windsor Castle.

Princess Kate missed the event as she eases back into royal duties. 

The Princess of Wales’ absence came after she stepped out to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife for their state visit on July 8.

Just last week, Kate opened up about adjusting to life after cancer, admitting it’s "really, really difficult."

Meanwhile, William’s polo match raised funds for 10 charities the couple supports. 

The causes include Child Bereavement UK, the Anna Freud Centre, We Are Farming Minds, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and more. The match raised a staggering $18 million, per Kensington Palace.

This comes after the Royal Charity Polo Cup cut ties with a donor who allegedly tried to sell access to William and Kate in return for donations of $27,000.

On June 28, The Sunday Times reported that millionaire Minerva Mondejar Steiner — whose Mondejar Gallery was one of the sponsors of the match, incited members of a private club to donate $27,000 in exchange for private meetings with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

