Kate Middleton draws comparisons to Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been compared to late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne as the future queen bears ‘warm heart, natural generosity and caring nature.’

Royal fans reacted to Kate Middleton’s decision with one saying, “There's no hiding the Princess of Wales' warm heart, natural generosity and caring nature.

“She is much like Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne, not putting a foot wrong. Wonderful example of strong women in the Royal Family. William is very, very fortunate.”

The comments came after the New York Post reported “Kate Middleton skips Prince William’s annual polo match days after revealing her ‘new normal’”

Another fan says, “It’s ok if she skipped it. I’m not sure she said she was going! But anyone who has dealt with cancer or someone who has had cancer knows what she’s going through.”

“If she’s on cancer medication, it’s dangerous for her to be exposed to sunshine,” the third says.

“It's a good thing that Princess Catherine is returning to public events in a measured manner. Her health must be given priority,” the fourth commented.

Following the event, Kensington Palace released Prince William’s photos from the event with a heartfelt statement.