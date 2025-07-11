 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate's outgoing aide unfollows Meghan Markle on Instagram

Natasha Archer was found to be following Meghan Markle and her brand "As Ever" on Instagram

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 11, 2025

Prince William, Kates outgoing aide unfollows Meghan Markle on Instagram
Prince William, Kate's outgoing aide unfollows Meghan Markle on Instagram 

Prince William and Kate Middleton's outgoing personal assistant Natasha Archer has unfollowed Meghan Markle on Instagram.

According to a report in GB News, Natasha, who also served as the Princess of Wales's stylist and personal assistant for 15 years, has been discovered following social media accounts belonging to Meghan Markle and her inner circle.

The publication reported that the revelation came after Archer's previously private Instagram account was made public following news of her departure from royal service.

Natasha Archer: File photo
Natasha Archer: File photo

The report said that Archer had been following Meghan's personal Instagram account and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"However, as soon as the discovery began circulating online, Archer swiftly unfollowed these accounts, along with several others connected to the Duchess of Sussex," wrote GB News.

The news outlet reported that among those Archer had been following were Daniel Martin, Meghan's makeup artist, and several of the Duchess's close friends.

Natasha Archer reportedly unfollowed Meghan Markle after royal fans  started discussing her Instagram activity on social media platforms.

According to earlier reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales has wished Natasha the very best for the exciting opportunities ahead after she decided to quit her position.

Calling her Kate Middleton’s right-hand woman, PEOPLE reported that Natasha Archer is departing Kensington Palace role to set up her own private consultancy.


 

Prince William kept on edge as he attended iconic Wimbledon match
Prince William kept on edge as he attended iconic Wimbledon match
Kate Middleton shows off one honour King Charles never 'trusted' Meghan Markle with
Kate Middleton shows off one honour King Charles never 'trusted' Meghan Markle with
Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles health video
Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles health
King Charles 'greatly saddened' for THIS major reason
King Charles 'greatly saddened' for THIS major reason
Duchess of Edinburgh delivers the public a message on behalf of sick King Charles
Duchess of Edinburgh delivers the public a message on behalf of sick King Charles
Prince Harry beams with pride as Invictus Games set to return to UK
Prince Harry beams with pride as Invictus Games set to return to UK
Meghan Markle lands in trouble for taking a sharp U turn on her image
Meghan Markle lands in trouble for taking a sharp U turn on her image
Kensington Palace stays silent on new claims about Prince William, Harry's fall out
Kensington Palace stays silent on new claims about Prince William, Harry's fall out