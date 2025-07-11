Prince William, Kate's outgoing aide unfollows Meghan Markle on Instagram

Prince William and Kate Middleton's outgoing personal assistant Natasha Archer has unfollowed Meghan Markle on Instagram.

According to a report in GB News, Natasha, who also served as the Princess of Wales's stylist and personal assistant for 15 years, has been discovered following social media accounts belonging to Meghan Markle and her inner circle.

The publication reported that the revelation came after Archer's previously private Instagram account was made public following news of her departure from royal service.

Natasha Archer: File photo

The report said that Archer had been following Meghan's personal Instagram account and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"However, as soon as the discovery began circulating online, Archer swiftly unfollowed these accounts, along with several others connected to the Duchess of Sussex," wrote GB News.

The news outlet reported that among those Archer had been following were Daniel Martin, Meghan's makeup artist, and several of the Duchess's close friends.

Natasha Archer reportedly unfollowed Meghan Markle after royal fans started discussing her Instagram activity on social media platforms.

According to earlier reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales has wished Natasha the very best for the exciting opportunities ahead after she decided to quit her position.

Calling her Kate Middleton’s right-hand woman, PEOPLE reported that Natasha Archer is departing Kensington Palace role to set up her own private consultancy.



