Kate Middleton sparks reactions with latest decision

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked reactions from the fans after she made a major decision regarding her appearance with Prince William.

The future queen decided not to attend Prince William’s charity polo match on Friday where the Prince of Wales competed in a fundraiser that raises money for several charities the couple is involved in.

Kate also chose to miss out on the 2024 Polo Cup after she was diagnosed with cancer, but was present for the competition in 2023.

The Page Six reported on the Princess of Wales recent decision, “Kate Middleton skips Prince William’s annual polo match as she struggles to ‘function normally’ after cancer battle.”

Commenting on it, one royal fan says, “Do what you're up to in your own timing, Catherine. Your health and family come first.”

Another reacted, “Thats OK take your time. All the chaos will be here when you get back. Rest and chill out with the kids.”

“It’s wonderful that they raised a lot of money for charity with this event. It is understandable this would be something that HRH Catherine Princess of Wales would miss, she will have days that are unpredictable and in general it is not recommended to be in the sun for long periods of time after cancer treatment,” the third said and added “Considering she will likely make an appearance at Wimbledon, her patronage, at least for one final, they would want to take precaution to make sure she is feeling well enough and it’s a bit more easy when she doesn’t have to stand in heels for long periods in the sun like a Polo match."