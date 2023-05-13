 
Saturday May 13, 2023
Mel Gibson will helm Mark Wahlberg-starrer suspense movie Flight Risk: Deets inside

Mel Gibson has recently paired up with Mark Wahlberg for upcoming movie, Flight Risk.

This time, Gibson will direct this suspense thriller movie – after almost seven years – for Lionsgate and this will reportedly be taken to Cannes.

Variety reported that Davis Entertainment will produce alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey via Icon Productions.

The outlet also mentioned that Wahlberg “will feature as a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial”.

In a statement issued to media outlet, Joe Drake, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg.”

“These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year,” added Drake.

Back in 2021, Gibson revealed that he would helm the fifth Lethal Weapon at London’s event.

Gibson commented, “Franchise director Richard Donner was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. Listen kid, if I kick the bucket, you will do it.’”

“He did indeed pass away, but he did ask me to do it, and, at the time, I didn’t say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So, I will be directing the fifth one,” stated Gibson.

