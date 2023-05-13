King Charles III could abdicate for a mystery monarch?

King Charles III, who was officially crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla on Saturday (May 6), still in news about his future on the throne.

The 74-year-old monarch could abdicate for a mystery monarch, according to a late Nostradamus expert.



A leading expert on Michel de Nostradame, according to The Mirror, claims the sixteenth-century astrologer once predicted that King Charles III would abdicate for a mystery monarch.



Using a 1555 Nostradamus poem that said "a man who never expected to become king" would take the throne, the late author and scholar of medieval French history suggested it may be Prince Harry who one day takes the crown instead of his brother.

It comes as a potential warning at the time when the nation is celebrating the King's Coronation.

In a 2006 book, Mario Reading said King Charles could be forced to abdicate because of public upset over his divorce form Princess Diana



Eerily, he even correctly predicted the year of Queen Elizabeth II's death before suggesting there would be problems for the new King, saying: "The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around 96, five years short of her mother’s term of life.”



Meanwhile, The Daily Mail, citing insiders, reported King Charles has a ‘ten-year plan’ and the monarch is working on the assumption he can expect a decade of reasonable health.

The newly crowned monarch, who waited decades to reach the throne, is seemingly preparing the next generations of monarchs his new portrait with Prince William and Prince George suggests.

The Buckingham palace has shared two new portraits from last weekend's coronation on Friday. In one photo, the newly crowned King is seen posing alongside the next two people in line to the throne.

