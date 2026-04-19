Lady Pamela Hicks marks 97th birthday with sweet 'wedding napkins'

India Hicks gave followers a charming peek into a family celebration as she marked her mother Lady Pamela Hicks’s remarkable 97th birthday on Sunday and the moment was warm.

Sharing a lighthearted video on Instagram, India captured a quiet start to the day.

In the video, Lady Pamela Hicks could be heard joking, “At last I am using napkins embroidered for my wedding,” adding a charming to her celebration.

The clip showed her enjoying coffee and a biscuit, with a neatly embroidered handkerchief.

Messages quickly poured in, with friends and followers sending warm wishes for the day ahead, many picking up on the understated elegance of the moment.

Lady Pamela is first cousin of the late Prince Philip and a former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, has long been part of royal history, having attended major events including the Queen’s 1947 wedding.

Over the years, she has remained a quietly respected figure, known for her close ties to the Royal Family and her fascinating personal recollections of life behind palace doors.