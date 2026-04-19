Meghan Markle's royal title error unleashes fresh wave of public uproar

Meghan Markle, who returned to Montecito on Saturday, wrapped her four-day Australia visit on Saturday with Prince William.

The As Ever founder took on several joint engagements with Harry and also took on some solo appearances including shooting for an episode of Masterchef Australia.

He main event had been the all-girls luxury weekend retreat for which she attended a Q&A session and a dinner gala to meet the all those who participated. There was one candid moment that was captured of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Paris Tier, who appears to be one the organisers as the Besties event.

She revealed it was her birthday as she was joined by her friends and jokingly added that Harry and Meghan had made to her little celebration as the camera panned to the couple sitting on the next table.

“So happy princess Megan could make my bday dinner [sic]”, she wrote.

It wasn’t long when the entire comment section exploded as slew of “She is not a princess” comments flooded in.

“Not a princess and barely a duchess..” a user on Instagram exclaimed.

“She is no princess. Never will be. She’s holding onto the duchess difficult title by the skin of her teeth.”

“She is not a princess. She is an actress.”

Royal fans and Sussex fans ended up getting into a row over the technicalities of Meghan’s title.

“She is a duchess. She is not a princess,” one user wrote. “Sarah Ferguson was married to a prince and she is not a princess.”

Another responded, “@gailreid56 Duchess of Sussex, Princess Henry are both her titles. One via marriage, the other gifted by the Queen. On her children’s birth certificate her profession is listed as ‘princess’ as with all the wives of princes. She could never be known as Princess Meghan, but she is Princess Henry. If her Duchess title was ever removed that is how she would be known.”

The unexpected row took place as there are speculations over a possible return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the royal life.